Peterborough's education chiefs unveil new vision to power city economic growth

​Three leading educational institutions have teamed up in a bid to boost skills training for young people and help power economic growth in Peterborough.

The trio are ARU Peterborough, Inspire Education Group, which runs Peterborough College, and the University Centre Peterborough.

Their vision is to create a highly skilled, diverse workforce by providing students with the training and opportunities they need for today’s evolving job market.

The partnership also aims to create a lasting impact on the region by ensuring that the skills developed through higher education align with the needs of students, local employers and industries.

And they want to establish Peterborough and the region as a national leader for social mobility, with a commitment to lifelong learning and development.

Liz Knight, academic director at University Centre Peterborough, said: “The signing of this agreement signifies the collective ambition to serve the people of Peterborough and surrounding areas.

"University Centre Peterborough, Inspire Education Group and ARU Peterborough are committed to meeting the needs of students and employers by offering high-quality routes to careers.

"By supporting social mobility within the city we can have a positive and long-lasting impact on the lives of generations to come.

Professor Ross Renton, principal of ARU Peterborough, said: “We recognise there is great ambition and potential within our region, alongside employers seeking highly skilled workers, it is our responsibility to unlock this potential by creating inspiring opportunities for learners of all ages.

"By working closely together we can further improve social mobility and educational opportunities throughout the city and the wider region.”

Rachel Nicholls, chief executive of Inspire Education Group, said: “By working together on our shared priorities, we can create even greater opportunities for our students, ensuring they have the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the modern economy, while also driving economic growth and establishing Peterborough as a leading skills hub.”