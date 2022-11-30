Delicious Ideas Food Group (DIFG), based in The Links, Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, has just completed the installation of its fifth production line – a state-of-the-art pouch packing machine

The major investment will enable the company, which has about 50 staff, to produce another five million packs a year on top of the current nine million produced annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investment was boosted by a grant from the Eastern New Energy programme.

Frim left,: Nick Harding, Chief Operating Officer at Delicious Ideas, Cllr Bella Saltmarsh, Deputy Mayoress of Peterborough,, Cllr Nick Sandford, Deputy Mayor of Peterborough, Emma Smith, Technical Director, Jonathan Potter, chief executive of Delicious Ideas.

The company says the new line is a step forward in the ongoing expansion of the business and will allow it to cater to more customers as well as being able to use a new type of packaging that will mean products can be specially made to suit individual needs.

The opening of the production line, supplied by machinery giant Omori UK, means that over the next six months the company will create an extra seven jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Potter, the company’s founder and chief executive, said: “This innovative production line adds a new dimension to DIFG’s capabilities in offering both premium pouch packs but also sustainable branding options. It also add another five million packs per capacity to our production facility ”

The production line was officially declared open by the Deputy Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Nick Sandford and the Deputy Mayoress of Peterborough, Cllr Bella Saltmarsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afterwards, they were given a tour around the facility and heard about the challenges facing the food industry and the benefits the new production line will bring.

Mr Potter said the installation was another giant step for the family-run business as it looked forward to collaborating with existing customers as their brands developed as well as welcoming new clients looking for inspired innovation supported by an inhouse design and food technical teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, DIFG, which also specialises in storage and distribution, celebrated its 30th anniversary.

The company began as a one man-and-van operation established in 1991 and now operates from premises spanning more than 40,000 square feet.