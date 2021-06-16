Peterborough school closed for day after burst water main affects area of city

The area of Welland affected by the burst water main.

Residents in Welland reported a problem with their water supply at around 10:30am this morning (June 16).

Anglian Water has since confirmed that the problem has been caused by a burst water main along Belvoir Way that has left customers with low water pressure or no water at all.

Engineers are currently on site and have given an estimated time of completion of 1pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welland Academy.

A statement from Anglian Water said: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Belvoir Way, Peterborough may have low water pressure or no water at all.

“We’ve identified a burst water main in your area that we’re working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

“Supplies should be restored by 1pm today but we will keep those affected updated if anything changes.

“Again, we’re really sorry we’ve inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience.”

Due to the lack of water, Welland Academy on Scalford Drive, has made the decision to close the school for the day and have asked parents to come and collect their children.

An online statement read: “As you are already aware there is a problem with the water supply affecting the Welland area. “We have been advised by Anglian Water that the water will not be back on until 1pm at the earliest and therefore the decision has been made to close for the rest of the day.

“Please can you arrange to come and collect your children from 11am onwards but as soon as possible from the following gates.

“Reception classes collect from Reception gate as normal.

“Rest of school, collect from either gate 1 at the bottom of Redmile Walk or gate 3 Scalford Drive next to the courts.

Children will have live online learning from 1.30pm. Children who are free school meals (not universal only benefits related) will receive a packed lunch.

“We will keep you updated on the progress of the restoration of the water supply throughout the day.

Thank you and see you soon.”