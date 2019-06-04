Peterborough’s Swiss Cottage pub renamed in tribute to one of its long-time regulars

A well-known Peterborough pub has a new name - after the new landlady decided to pay tribute to her dad, a regular there for many years.

The Swiss Cottage, on Grove Street, is now known as Charlie’s, and customers old and new have been invited to Saturday’s official renaming ceremony at 2pm.

Paul and Marija

Paul Richards and Marija Obradovic bought the 200 year old Swiss-style building in March and the new name is in memory of Marija’s late father Ilija - who came to England in 1947 from Yugoslavia and made the Swiss Cottage his local. He was affectionately known to all as Charlie.

Food will be provided by Shaun Ikeda of Hanami and the menu is chicken based, Japanese comfort food.

Music by professional entertainer Luke Carey.

A commemorative ale by Lacons brewery will be available called Charlie’s Okie Doke for all to taste and enjoy in his memory.

Mariha's dad "Charlie"

And the Mayor of Peterborough councillor Gul Nawaz will be in attendance, to officiate and reveal a new brass plaque in memory of the occasion.

Paul said: “Marija and I met in the pub 8 years ago and when we heard the pub was up for sale we let our interest be known to the owners, Enterprise Inns, as we heard developers would close the pub and convert it into flats.

“Luckily we came through in the end so the pub could be kept as a community local and to be used by all for many years to come.”

Marija is a former football player and coach in the city and is well known in both the women’s and men’s game.

Paul behind the bar

The festivities will continue the next day (Sunday) when the pub will be showing England Women’s first World Cup game against Scotland at 5pm.

She said: “I would love to see players I played and coached attend this event called Posh Ladies Day. It is a day of celebration for women in football and a chance to meet up and chat about the game.”