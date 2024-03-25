Peterborough police hoping to reunite missing dog with owner

Police found the dog alone in Hampton Vale.
By Ben Jones
Published 25th Mar 2024, 13:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police in Peterborough are seeking to reunite a lost dog with its owner.

Officers can across the dog, which appears to be a breed of pitbull at the junction with Eagle Way and Chaffinch Lane in #HamptonVale at around 11.30am on Monday (March 25).

If you do recognise the dog, call Cambridgeshire Police on 101 and quote incident 170 of 25 March.