Peterborough police hoping to reunite missing dog with owner
Police found the dog alone in Hampton Vale.
Police in Peterborough are seeking to reunite a lost dog with its owner.
Officers can across the dog, which appears to be a breed of pitbull at the junction with Eagle Way and Chaffinch Lane in #HamptonVale at around 11.30am on Monday (March 25).
If you do recognise the dog, call Cambridgeshire Police on 101 and quote incident 170 of 25 March.