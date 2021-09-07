Peterborough Police find body of missing man in river
Peterborough police have found the body of a missing man in the river in Peterborough.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 3:28 pm
The body of the 39-year-old, who has not been named by police, was found last Monday (August 30) at Thorpe Meadows in the city. However, officers were seen at the scene yesterday as they carried out follow up work.
A spokesman for the force said: “Police discovered a body in the river at Thorpe Meadows last Monday evening (30 August). It has since been confirmed as that of a 39 year old man who had been missing in Peterborough. The death is not deemed suspicious and the case has been handed to the coroner.”