Peterborough motorcyclist killed in collision near Papworth Everard
A Peterborough man has died following a collision near Papworth Everard yesterday afternoon (19 June).
Paul Istead, 53, of Victory Avenue, Peterborough was riding a black Kawasaki motorcycle at about 4.50pm when he was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Focus, and then a blue Mazda C-X 3, on the A1198, Papworth Everard bypass.
Sadly, Paul died at the scene. Another motorcyclist travelling with him on a blue Yahama bike was not injured.
The drivers of the Ford and the Mazda were not seriously injured, remained at the scene and are assisting police with the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or believes they saw the vehicles in the build-up to what happened should contact police online quoting incident 364 of 19 June, or call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit.