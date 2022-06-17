A man has suffered ‘life changing’ injuries in a crash on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough this morning.

The crash happened at about 1.40am today (17 June) when a blue Volvo V50 struck a concrete bridge support at Rhubarb Bridge on Bourges Boulevard.

The driver, a man in his 40s and from Peterborough, and the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital. Cambridgeshire Police said the man remains in hospital this morning, and is in a critical but stable condition.

Police said the man has suffered 'life changing' injuries in the crash

Police are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the car before the crash or local residents and businesses who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision to get in touch.