Peterborough man arrested after Huntingdon crash left three people seriously hurt

By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 15:07 BST
Crash happened near Huntingdon Railway Station

A Peterborough man has been arrested after a collision near Huntingdon Railway Station in the early hours of this morning (2 August) left three people with serious injuries.

At about 12.45am a black Audi A2 struck a black Mercedes C350 taxi that was parked at the bus stop opposite the station on the A1307.

The driver of the Audi, a 23-year-old man from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving.

The collision happened near Huntingdon Railway Station

He was taken to hospital for treatment, along with a 21-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, and a 60-year-old man, who was in the driver’s seat of the Mercedes. All remain in hospital with serious injuries. None are thought to be in a life-threatening condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw either vehicle in the lead up to it, should contact police online quoting CC-02082024-0019. Alternatively, call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit.

