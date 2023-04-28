Peterborough ice hockey club ‘puck’ up thousands of pounds for Sue Ryder

From left to right, head coach and one of the club directors, Slava Koulikov, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Asif Shaheed and team forward, Ales Padelek

A Peterborough ice hockey team is celebrating a successful season both on and off the ice not only raising the NIHL National Cup in March but also thousands of pounds for national healthcare charity, Sue Ryder.

The WALDECK Peterborough Phantoms Ice Hockey Club signed up to support Sue Ryder which runs Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in the city, at the start of their 22/23 season and have since raised £2727.89 for families needing the charity’s expert and compassionate care.

Talking about why they chose Sue Ryder as their charity partner, Emily Woods, head of marketing at Peterborough Phantoms Ice Hockey Club said: “We were keen to support a charity which had a presence in our home city of Peterborough where our fans are largely based.

“Finding out more about the cause and visiting Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice hearing first-hand about the expert care they provide, really cemented our partnership and we knew we wanted to do all we could to raise vital funds and awareness.”

As part of their fundraising feat, the club created 24 bespoke Sue Ryder jerseys for each of the team which were then auctioned off to fans after a game dedicated to the charity.

They also donated money raised from the club’s ‘Shirt of your back’ raffle and their 50:50 draw, with further funds being raised from bucket collections supported by Sue Ryder staff and volunteers.

Asif Shaheed, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “We’re so grateful for the incredible support of The WALDECK Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team and their fantastic fan base for their ongoing support of Sue Ryder.

"To know that this will now continue into next season is fantastic and very welcome news. We have really enjoyed being part of the crowd at each of the club’s home games, cheering the team on, and of course seeing them win the national cup. Bring on next season.”