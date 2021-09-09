Peterborough honours emergency services with flag raising

Emergency Service Day flag raising ceremony outside the Town Hall with Mayor of Peterborough Steve Lane EMN-210909-153329009

Mayor of Peterborough cllr Stephen Lane was on hand to help raise the flag in Bridge Street today (Thursday).

He was joined by members of the emergency services, as well as other city dignitaries.

Emergency Services Day - also known as 999 day - celebrates the work of all the blue light services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

999 flag raising ceremony outside the Town Hall with Mayor of Peterborough Steve Lane EMN-210909-153351009

The day was marked on social media by some of the services serving Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “Thank you to our staff and blue light colleagues across all emergency services for their dedication and hard work.”