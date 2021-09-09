Peterborough honours emergency services with flag raising
Peterborough honoured the work of the emergency services by raising a special flag on 999 day.
Mayor of Peterborough cllr Stephen Lane was on hand to help raise the flag in Bridge Street today (Thursday).
He was joined by members of the emergency services, as well as other city dignitaries.
Emergency Services Day - also known as 999 day - celebrates the work of all the blue light services.
The day was marked on social media by some of the services serving Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “Thank you to our staff and blue light colleagues across all emergency services for their dedication and hard work.”
The East of England Ambulance Service tweeted their thanks to a number of other emergency services, while Cambridgeshire police said; “We’d like to thank all the hard-working emergency service workers & volunteers.”