Peterborough factory explosion: Firm promises to work with authorities to gather more information

The company which subleased a factory where an explosion occurred earlier today has promised to work with the authorities to gather more information.

Two people were hurt - one seriously - after the explosion at an industrial unit in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, which was reportedly caused by a refrigerator truck exploding. Police were called at 4.40pm to the scene. A spokesman said there is no risk to the public. The incident happened at a site subleased by XPO Logistics - a global provider of transportation and logistics services. An XPO spokesperson said: “An explosion occurred at an area at our site that we sublease to a customer, and two people were injured. Our thoughts are with both of them as we work with local authorities to gather more information about this incident. In the meantime, the fire brigade has put out the fire.” The spokesperson said he could not reveal the company which subleases the area. The Magpas and East Anglian air ambulances were called to the scene, alongside police, ambulance and fire crews and scenes of crime officers. A police spokesman said the workplace incident will now be investigated by the Health and Safety Executive. The national regulator has yet to respond to a request for comment. Laura Neilson, who lives in Orton Malborne, near the Hampton roundabout, said: “I was sitting at home, then suddenly I heard a bang which shook the house. I thought an earthquake had happened. I tried to look online for news of an earthquake. I saw the air ambulance and police helicopter flying above. They were circling for a good 10 minutes.” Several other residents also wrote on social media that they had heard the explosion. The road at the site remained open after the incident and lorries were still coming in and out of the compound. Staff were also seen waiting outside while a police cordon had been put up. The East of England Ambulance Service confirmed two people had been injured, but could not provide any further details. By 6.30pm most of the emergency services had left, apart from police.

