Peterborough entrepreneur Mike Greene successfully take on peak challenge

Businessman climbs to top of ‘tough’ mountain

​Entrepreneur and Secret Millionaire Mike Greene is no stranger to scaling new heights but this time he has gone right to the top.

As the renowned retailer turned 60, he completed a six day climb to the top of Mount Kazbek, one of most formidable peaks in the east European state of Georgia.

At 16,581 feet above sea level, Mount Kazbek is the highest mountain in eastern Georgia and the third-highest peak in the country.

Entrepreneur Mike Greene on Mount Kazbek, the highest mountain in eastern Georgia

Battling high-altitude conditions, an unsteady knee damaged by Osteoarthritis as well as fear and self-doubt, Mike said his ascent was not just a physical challenge but a constant draw on his powers of resilience and spirit.

Mike, who in 2011 was Channel 4’s Secret Millionaire, said: “The climb wasn’t just about reaching the peak but also about discovering the profound lessons hidden in adversity.

"Each moment on the mountain served as a reminder of life’s fragility and strength, encouraging me to embrace hardship as a pathway to personal growth.”

Mike made the climb with regular mountaineering friend, Patrick Hudson, and three people he only met as the challenge got under way.

He said: “When you are roped to people you don’t know with each of you holding the lives of the others in your hands you look at life through a very different lens and you return with a new definition of what’s possible.

Mike added: “I’ve climbed mountains, crossed oceans, run marathons and more and the challenge gets harder with age and this was one of the toughest yet. But it was also important because it was a chance to step away from the day to day for greater perspective and growth.”