Peterborough bungalow fire starts in the middle of the night

A bungalow caught fire in the middle of the night in Peterborough.

Fire crews were called to Middle Pasture in Werrington at 11.30pm on Monday night.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the conservatory of a bungalow, which had spread to the roof. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan. The crews returned to their stations by 2.55am.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

