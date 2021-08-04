Peterborough bungalow fire starts in the middle of the night
A bungalow caught fire in the middle of the night in Peterborough.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:01 am
Fire crews were called to Middle Pasture in Werrington at 11.30pm on Monday night.
Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the conservatory of a bungalow, which had spread to the roof. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan. The crews returned to their stations by 2.55am.
The cause of the fire was accidental.