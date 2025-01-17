Peterborough-based Lettings Hub to hold recruitment meetings to fill variety of new jobs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Up to 15 jobs vacancies available

​A lettings specialist in Peterborough is recruiting extra staff as it looks to continue its growth.

​The Lettings Hub, based in Commerce Road, Lynch Wood, is hosting two recruitment events on Monday (January 20.)

A spokesperson said: “We are currently looking to recruit 10 to15 people due to business growth."

She said there would be two sessions – a lunchtime session from 12.30pm to 1.30pm and an evening event from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

"Anyone can sign up using the link below if they would like to join us, and there will be tea and coffee provided.

We will do a short presentation, meet the team and then go through the roles available and answer any questions.

She added: “There are various roles within the business that are open, all are listed on Indeed if they would like to look before they sign up for the recruitment day.”

Staff at Peterborough-based The Lettings Hub, which is recruiting for new staff

Among the new roles are project manager, a number of sales roles as well as sales manager, client relationship manager and a referencing support chaser.

At a similar event last year, the company recruited an extra 54 members of staff and is still continuing to grow.

The recruitment events are an opportunity for people to meet with The Lettings Hub’s senior management and team.

They will hear about the industry and the Hub’s journey so far and how it supports customers.

There will be a questions and answers session.

The aim is to give guests the opportunity to learn more about The Lettings Hub and ask questions.

To sign up for the recruitment sessions, click here.