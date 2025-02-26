Peterborough AI specialists Klaxon to represent UK at international celebration of film and music

City firm is UK’s only representative from county

​​A Peterborough-based podcast creator has been chosen to represent the UK at an international celebration of innovation in the creative industry.

Klaxon AI, based at Workspace House, in Maxwell Road, Woodston, has been selected by Innovate UK to showcase the nation’s expertise at the acclaimed Southwest (SXSW) conference in the USA.

The innovative podcast and audio advertising service is one of just 30 companies chosen to be part of the UK trade delegation and the only one selected from Cambridgeshire.

SXSW, which will be held in Texas next month, showcases the world’s best innovations, new music, films, and much more.

It attracts high profile artists, celebrities, business leaders, and politicians, with previous guests and speakers including President Barack Obama, actors Ryan Gosling and Jake Gyllenhall, and musicians Post Malone and Dua Lipa.

Arup Biswas, chief executive of Klaxon AI, said: “Being selected to represent the UK at South by Southwest is an incredible honour and a brilliant opportunity for us to showcase our unique podcast and audio advert creation and broadcasting services to the wider world.

He said: “The scale and scope of the conference has grown year-on-year since it was first established, and it is now regarded as one of the biggest and best gatherings of innovators, creatives, and artists globally.

"To be part of the Innovate UK delegation flying the flag for Britain at this amazing event will be a brilliant experience that will propel us to the next level of success.”

Innovate UK is a government agency that provides money and support to organisations to make new products and services.

Klaxon AI was created last year and won an Innovate UK Creative Catalyst grant to develop its audio advertising service that enables any business to advertise their services or products on radio or in podcasts or via other connected

devices quickly and easily without the need to create their advert themselves or arrange for its broadcast.