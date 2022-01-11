Person killed in Whittlesey house fire

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

The tragic blaze happened on Friday last week (January 7) in Poles Court at about 3.50pm.

Today (Tuesday) a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said; “Crews from Whittlesey, Stanground and the north roaming fire engine attended.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish a fire in the bedroom of the property.

“One casualty sadly died at the scene.

“The cause of the fire was believed to be accidental.

“Crews returned to their stations by 6.30pm.”