Zara Tindall kisses horse Class Affair at start of Burghley Horse Trials near Peterborough

Zara Tindall prepared to compete in the Burghley Horse Trials by taking her horse through inspection last night.

Zara – sixth in line to the throne – will be competing in the world famous equestrian event on Class Affair this weekend.

Last night the final vets inspection took place ahead of the competition, and Zara was all smiles on the eve of the trials.

There was another special moment at Burghley – as Ros Canter, who won eventing team gold at the Paris Olympics earlier this summer – posed with her medal on the roof of the historic house.

Fellow Gold medalist Tom McEwen rides the chestnut mare CHF Cooliser during the event.

The event, which runs from Thursday, 5 September to Sunday, 8 September, is hosting the strongest field ever entered for a five-star horse trials, and the greatest number of entries for Burghley since 2018. Ros is the favourite to win the event, on her Paris ride Lordships Graffalo.

There were a few flamboyant displays on the runway ahead of the vets inspection – none more so than Britain’s Francis Whittington’s DHI Purple Rain, who bowed to the ground jury with a front leg before towing Francis back down the track at high speed — much to the delight of the enthusiastic crowds.

The Fairfax & Favor and Hiho Silver-sponsored prizes for the best dressed riders at the first horse inspection went to Tom McEwen and Burghley first-timer Isabella Innes-Ker.

Both riders were complimented by judges Marcus Fairfax Fountaine of Fairfax & Favor and Andrew Ransford of Hiho Silver on their unique co-ordinating outfits. Tom paired a matching tweed cap and gilet, while Isabella sported an elegant khaki ensemble.

Dressage starts today at 9.30am, when Britain’s Harry Meade will enter the arena on the first of his three rides, Superstition.

Prior to that, at 9.15am, Kitty King will perform the guinea pig test with Cristal Fontaine.

As well as dressage there will be two masterclasses taking place tomorrow during the day in the main arena. During the lunch break, legendary National Hunt trainer Henrietta Knight will lead a demonstration entitled ‘Re-educating the Racehorse’, while six-time Defender Burghley winner William Fox-Pitt will team up with his wife, racing presenter Alice, to present ‘Preparing for Burghley’, which will take place at the end of the of the dressage.

1 . Burghley Horse Trials 2024 Zara Tindall who will ride Class Affair Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

