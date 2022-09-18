A short drive or bus ride north of Peterborough, Market Deeping is an easily accessible place to enjoy an afternoon out.

Its position on the Green Wheel cycle route makes it a good punt for those who like to explore on two wheels as well.

So what should visitors see and do while spending a few hours exploring this historic market town?

The Deeping Stage on Market Deeping's handsome High Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As with most places, it often pays to ask the people who live and work in the area what they believe the most enjoyable aspects of their town are.

So, that’s exactly what the Peterborough Telegraph did.

‘Peaceful and friendly’

With a population of just over 6,000, friendliness and a strong sense of community are aspects many Market Deeping residents feel visitors — especially those from large towns and cities — are likely to appreciate.

The residents of market town, Market Deeping, have said where they live makes for a perfect afternoon, with pleasant pubs, running routes and cafes (image: David Lowndes).

Sarah Hope, owner of the ever-popular Lilli’s Tearoom is a big fan of the town’s community vibe.

“Half of the people who come here are regulars and they’ve supported me solidly throughout the turmoil of the past few years”, she notes, sitting outside her florally decorated shopfront. “We have a great community vibe here”.

Barmaid Amy Smith shares that view. “It’s nice and quiet and people tend to be trustworthy”, she says.

Food and drink options

Lilli's Tearoom and Cakery (image: David Lowndes)

With a hatful of charismatic pubs and bars on High Street and Church Street, and no fewer than two award-winning fish and chips shops to its name, Market Deeping’s residents are justifiably proud of their town’s food and drink options.

Tracey Reid, who lives on the High Street, sums up a widely shared view.

“I love to go and sit by the river with fish and chips”, she says, grinning at the thought.

“And Deeping really is a lovely place to go out for a meal or drink”.

Emily Scott, deputy clerk at the Town Hall feels the same. “Eating out in Deeping is great - everywhere’s good”.

Nature and scenery

Market Deeping sits proudly astride the River Welland, the official border to the Peterborough unitary authority area (Market Deeping is in Lincolnshire).

The river is flanked by fields and woods, and crossed by a handsome stone bridge.

It is said that nowhere in Market Deeping is more than a ten-minute walk from the countryside.

Unsurprisingly, this is deemed a big plus point by residents

“The countryside around here is really nice. I like to go running and this really is a lovely place to do it”, says Rob Cochran, chef at Linfords Traditional Fish & Chips.

His kitchen assistant Jenny Leggit agrees. ”There are some lovely walks around the town, with lots of opportunities to wander.”

Town Hall clerk Gail Darnes believes the town itself is a scenic treat. “I love all the hanging baskets filled with beautiful flowers lining the streets”, she says. “Just walking up and down the High Street is a lovely thing to do”.

Visceral history

As a place where a market has been held since at least 1220, visceral history is something else visitors can look forward to exploring on a visit to Market Deeping.

With a brace of historic coaching inns (The Stage and The Bull) and a 15th-century church (dedicated to St. Guthlac) within five minutes walk of each other, history lovers are well catered for.

Sat within The Bull’s cosy interior is Richard Culff, a long time-term Deepings resident who reckons the town’s history is a big pull:

“I love all the old buildings, you’ve got a real sense of history here”, he enthuses, caressing his pint. “It’s changed a bit over the years, I suppose. But it still has that timeless feel”.