YouTube sensations the Sidemen visit Peterborough in latest video

Vikkstar, KSI, Zerkaa and Miniminter with Posh Marketing and Media Executixe Alex Lucas.

The group, which have 14.5 million subscribers on their YouTube channel as well as 4.7 million Twitter followers, visited the city as part of a video which saw the locations for a series of challenges chosen by throwing a dart at a map of the UK.

The video was released on March 27, as part of their popular Sidemen Sunday series.

Due to KSI, who himself has over 38 million subscribers himself across two of his channels, throwing a dart that landed close to Peterborough, a team consisting of KSI, real name JJ Olatunji, Zerkaa (Josh Bradley), Miniminter (Simon Minter) and Vikkstar123 (Vikram Singh Barn) headed off to the city.

Once they had arrived, the video shows the team taking part in a series of challenges, which included: taking part in a crossbar challenge at Posh’s Weston Homes Stadium, taking a pedalo ride at Ferry Meadows, downing a pint at the Cock Inn in Werrington and The Frothblowers on Storrington Way, visit Flag Fen and learn something as well as have a race at Peterborough Phantoms’ BMX track on Orton Malborne.

The video received over 3.2m views by Monday morning.

Posh also running a giveaway on Twitter to give the chance for one lucky fan to win a club shirt signed by the Sidemen. See the club’s Twitter for details.