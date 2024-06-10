Yeehaw... Sawtry Carnival with a Wild West theme in pictures

The colourful parade of floats, cars and dressed up local groups made its way around the village at 12noon led by this year’s Carnival Court – Queen Izzy, Princess Betsy, Princess Emily, Prince Freddie and Rosebud Lenaia.

The carnival itself had more than 40 stalls selling gifts and crafts plus those headed by local groups and charities, fairground rides for the youngsters, a food court and licensed bar plus entertainment from local groups and two live bands.

An organiser commented: “There was an amazing turnout for the whole afternoon, and so many people embraced the Wild West theme too.

"There was also great feedback form visitors and vendors.”

1 . Sawtry Carnival Fun at Sawtry Carnival on June 8 Photo: OB Creative Media Photo Sales

2 . Sawtry Carnival Fun at Sawtry Carnival on June 8 - the Carnival Court of Queen Izzy, Princess Betsy, Princess Emily, Prince Freddie and Rosebud Lenaia Photo: OB Creative Media Photo Sales

3 . Sawtry Carnival The parade at Sawtry Carnival Photo: OB Creative Media Photo Sales