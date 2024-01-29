Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A distraught dog owner from our region has issued a fundraising appeal to try and help ensure her beloved pet receives vital medical treatment.

Samantha Cameron, from Yaxley, has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money that would allow her springer spaniel Whiskey to benefit from an essential operation.

The energetic five-year-old – known affectionately as ‘Wonk’ – is struggling to walk as his left leg is “in a bad way.”

Despite being in active pain, five-year-old Whiskey - affectionately known as 'Wonk' - loves doing 'all spaniel things, such as puddle-diving and ditch-jumping.'

“Whiskey has a wonky left leg from a previous break that was never treated properly,” Samantha explained.

“He walks with a profound limp and has limited use of his left leg.”

Sadly for Whiskey, the humerus and radius bones in his left leg are completely misaligned.

“Even though he doesn’t show it,” Samantha continued, “it is likely Whiskey is in extreme pain from this and he has now been started on painkillers.”

Samantha adopted Whiskey in October 2023 after he had been surrendered to a rescue centre.

Following his adoption, Whiskey underwent a health check where vets voiced significant concerns.

“He had x-rays which confirmed the leg is in a far worse state than previously thought, and it was found he had also had a previous break in his right leg too.”

Despite being in active pain, Whiskey is a typical springer spaniel.

“He is the happiest boy who loves doing all spaniel things, such as puddle-diving and ditch-jumping.”

He is also brimming with the affection spaniels are noted for:

“He has brought so much love and joy to not only my life but to everyone who meets him,” Samantha said.

Whiskey has been referred to a specialist who has suggested carrying out a procedure that would fuse the joints together.

The surgery is likely to cost around £5,500-6,000.

Although Whiskey is insured, this eventuality is not covered as it is a pre-existing condition.

The rescue centre Samantha adopted Whiskey from has also stated it is unable to help.

So that just leaves the GoFundMe page.

“Whiskey and I thank you for any and all support you can offer,” Samantha said.