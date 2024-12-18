Yaxley Library to close for three months at the start of 2025

Refurbishment works set to take place

A village library is set to close for around three months in the new year to allow for refurbishment works to take place.

Cambridgeshire County Council has said Yaxley Library, in Landsdowne Road, will be closed for approximately 13 weeks from Monday, January 6, 2025.

The county council has apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused by the temporary closure.

Signs have been put up inside and outside of the library to advertise the upcoming closure.

The authority has explained that all items borrowed from the library will have their return date extended until the library reopens.

A monthly mobile library has been organised for the village during the temporary closure.

The library van is due to be based in Austin Hall car park between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, January 18; Saturday, February 15; and Saturday March 15.

The county council highlighted that the nearest library for people to use while Yaxley Library is closed is in Sawtry.

Sawtry Library is based at the Sawtry Community Centre in Green End Road, and is open on a Tuesday 3pm to 7pm, Wednesday 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm, Friday 3pm to 5pm, and on Saturday 9.30am to 12.30pm. The library is closed on bank holidays.