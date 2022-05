The event took place over three days between Friday May 13 and Sunday May 15 on the Middleston’s Recreation Ground.

Those that attended were treated to over 30 live music performances as well as a fun fair, food court, craft stalls, charity football match, car show and dog show.

Below are a collection of images from the weekend captured by the Peterborough Telegraph.

1. Yaxley Festival Shailesh Vara MP sparing with former professional boxer Marcello Renda. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. The Yaxley Festival Parade through Main Street, Yaxley The Yaxley Festival Parade through Main Street, TV stat Annabelle Davis. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Yaxley Festival Yaxley Festival. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Yaxley Festival The opening ceremony performed by Clare Rimes. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales