Yard near Nene Valley Railway headquarters could become coach depot
Nationwide Coaches purchased a commercial yard and buildings to north of Wansford Railway Station earlier this year, which is the headquarters of Nene Valley Railway.
The coach company, based in Bretton, is looking to move away from its current rented premises and operate from the site near the railway station as a permanent base.
According to plans, the site would accommodate the workshop and offices associated with the use with the buses being maintained on site in the exiting workshop. It is also proposed that the site would undertake repairs of the coaches.
The operation employs 20 people in total, with 10 being full time and 10 part time.
Planning documents state: “The site has a long history of commercial and industrial uses dating back to the 1840s but has been vacant for several years.
“The proposal will reinstate commercial activation to this brownfield site and bring new employment to HDC [Huntingdonshire District Council].”
The original station building does not form part of the application site and will remain fenced off pending restoration by Nene Valley Railway.
Nationwide Coaches’ current fleet of coaches and minibuses is: • 2 x 16-seaters • 4 x 34-seaters • 5 x 49-seaters • 5 x 53-seaters • 4 x 70-seaters
Council planners will make a decision on the application, which was submitted on September 16, at a later date.