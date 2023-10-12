XL Bullies: Peterborough dog owner defends breed after Rishi Sunak announces law change

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough man has come to the defence of XL Bullies after it was announced the dog breed would be banned at the end of the year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the law will change surrounding XL Bullies at the end of 2023, after a number of attacks.

However, Harry Kisbee (19), who also has a French bulldog and four Yorkshire terriers, along with three cats – said there is no problem with the breed.

Harry's dog Zeus. Picture: Harry Kisbee

Harry, from Dogsthorpe, said his pet, Zeus, who is eight months old, had caused no problems. He said: “When Zeus is outside playing he's very lively and bouncy. He is very protective of my other five dogs - if he sees any cat in the street he stares, but he listens to me and doesn't do anything. However when he sees one of my three cats he starts wagging his tail and knows it is one of his friends from home.”

Harry said he had chosen the breed because of the look.

He said: “The reason I have an XL is the look of them they are so cute, you can't go wrong.

“Living with an XL is one of the best things I've done. It is like a tiger as a pet in size in comparison to my other five dogs.

"I used to walk Zeus off the lead so he had his praise but it was there he knew if he was to not listen or mess me about he'd be on the lead under my restraint.

"In the past few months some people stay away from Zeus and cross the road so they are further away from him, when them same people used to walk straight past him and smile.”

Harry and another Peterborough XL Bully owner, Donna Smith, both called for dog licences to be brought in, to ensure responsible owners had the dogs.

Donna said: “If they are brought up right, and time is put in, they are loving, loyal dogs.

"My dog has helped with my anxiety and depression. I don’t know what I would do without him.”