Action from the tournament

Would be conkerers go nuts at the chance to take on the world at championships

Thousands of people descended on a village near Oundle to take on the world at a traditional autumnal game at the weekend.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 4:45 am

The World Conker Championships was held in Southwick on Sunday, with people travelling from across the country to try and win the title.

The rules of the championship state that competitors are not allowed to bring their own conker - but must instead use one provided by the event organisers. Many competitors arrived in fancy dress before starting their bid for the title.

This year Jasmine Tetley defended the title that she won in 2019. Ady Hurrell from Whittlesey claimed the title of Men’s Conker Champion.

Southwick
