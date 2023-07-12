World Strongman Games athlete to referee Peterborough's Strongest competition in Cathedral Square

The first strongperson competition in Peterborough is being held in Cathedral Square this summer.

Peterborough’s Strongest is being organised in association with Royals Gym and will take place in the heart of the city centre on 20 August.

It will consist of five events across four categories, including Women, Beginners, Novice, and Intermediate.

Entries are open for contestants who want to take part, and spectating is free and encouraged, with the action starting at 11am.

Competition entry is a £30 fee and includes a t-shirt and trophies for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each category.

World Strongman Games athlete, Craig Candler, will be the competition’s head referee, with current International Powerlifting League (IPL) Bench Press world number 2, PJ Carter, taking to the floor as the event’s compare.

The event is being put together by Peterborough Positive - the city’s Business Improvement District (BID).

Pep Cipriano, Business Improvement Manager at Peterborough Positive, said: “This event will be a first for Cathedral Square and we hope to make it an annual competition.

"A lot of preparation has gone into making Peterborough’s Strongest a spectacle for all to enjoy and the result will be something unique for Peterborough.

"We’ve already got an eye on next year’s event and hope to grow participation of athletes as well as local leisure clubs.”

Sam Fowler, founder of Royal’s Gym, added: “We’re extremely excited to be part of this event and work alongside Peterborough Positive.

"We run several strongman and strongwoman competitions throughout the year and for us it's about providing opportunities for athletes to get involved at various levels and abilities.

"We have designed and built something really special for Peterborough, which will offer new challenges for the competitors and give the crowd something special to watch.”