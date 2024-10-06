The village of Southwick, close to Oundle is gearing up to host the World Conker Championships, which are in their 59th year.

The annual competition will take place on Sunday October 13 which is set to see close to 250 adults descend on the village to take part it the main championships as well as a host of children to take part in the junior competition.

Juniors do not have to register in advance so entries are expected to swell further on the day. Entries are also free!

Organisers are hoping for a bumper turn out of contestants and spectators for the event which will see well over 4000 prime conkers- gathered from horse chestnut trees from local estates- used.

Organisers have reassured visitors that despite the recent wet weather, and the leaf miner moth attack which is still affecting them and leaving them with brown leaves, the Horse Chestnut trees are still in good shape.

President, Ring Master and Chief Steward Richard Howard said: “We’ve got a few days of sunshine, which should help them ripen a bit more and hopefully we will have a good crop!

"They are a good size and we are getting ready to drill them at the end of next week.”

The conkers will then be graded, precision drilled and laced before being handed over to competitors to battle it out for the title of World Champion and have their conkers as the last one standing.

Visitors are even able to purchase some of the spare conkers, which are turned into items such as bracelets or they can be brought whole to allow them the chance to practice themselves.

A good number of contenders are also expected to travel from overseas to take on last year’s male champions Mac Hunter and female champion Jasmin Tetley- who took the title for a record third time.

Organisers are still hopeful that in future years, the sport can become part of the Paralympics especially with it being an ideal sport for any disability, especially the T32-34 wheelchair users and the visually impaired T11-13 classifications.

Anyone, of any disability or age, is encouraged to enter the World Conker Championships.

To find out more, visit: http://www.worldconkerchampionships.com/.

