Today (March 7) is World Book Day!
Held on the first Thursday of March every year, World Book Day has been celebrated in the UK and Ireland since 1998.
It is a unique day as, along with affording every child in full-time education a voucher to be spend on books, it also gives kids the chance to head into school dressed as their favourite literary character(s).
As always, schoolchildren across Peterborough – assisted, it has to be said, by some truly creative parents – got into the spirit of things with gusto, as did teachers, TAs, kitchen ladies and admin staff within many of our region’s schools.
We asked you to share your pics with us and boy you didn’t disappoint.
The images we have received so far have been truly wonderful; honestly, you should all be very proud of the incredible outfits you’ve created.
While it is impossible to share all of the photos we have been sent (so many photos!), we are doing our best to showcase as many as possible, and will endeavour to update this splendid gallery throughout the day.
So have a look now and see if you’re child (or their teacher) is amongst the fab pics we’ve already received.And do please keep ‘em coming!