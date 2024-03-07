Reception pupils at Market Deeping Community Primary School get into swing of things!Reception pupils at Market Deeping Community Primary School get into swing of things!
World Book Day 2024 photos: Is your child (or their teacher) among them?

Check out these wonderful pics of Peterborough children dressing-up as their favourite book characters
By Darren Calpin
Published 7th Mar 2024, 13:38 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 13:56 GMT

Today (March 7) is World Book Day!

Held on the first Thursday of March every year, World Book Day has been celebrated in the UK and Ireland since 1998.

It is a unique day as, along with affording every child in full-time education a voucher to be spend on books, it also gives kids the chance to head into school dressed as their favourite literary character(s).

As always, schoolchildren across Peterborough – assisted, it has to be said, by some truly creative parents – got into the spirit of things with gusto, as did teachers, TAs, kitchen ladies and admin staff within many of our region’s schools.

We asked you to share your pics with us and boy you didn’t disappoint.

The images we have received so far have been truly wonderful; honestly, you should all be very proud of the incredible outfits you’ve created.

While it is impossible to share all of the photos we have been sent (so many photos!), we are doing our best to showcase as many as possible, and will endeavour to update this splendid gallery throughout the day.

So have a look now and see if you’re child (or their teacher) is amongst the fab pics we’ve already received.And do please keep ‘em coming!

Evelyn (6) and Harry (5) Burgess from Elton dressed as Thing One and Thing Two from 'The Cat in The Hat'; Millie (10) and her sister Poppy (8) as Alice in Wonderland and Mary Poppins.

1. World Book Day 2024

Anna McBride sent in this one of a very happy Seth (left) dressed as Dr Brown Bear, while Billie Evans shared this lovely shot of siblings Amber and George Evans-Newstead working their magic as Harry Potter and The Gruffalo.

2. World Book Day 2024

Staff at Thomas Clarkson Academy donned specially designed tabards representing a favourite book title which students had to identify.

3. World Book Day 2024

One-year-old Arthur (left) looks cute as a button in his Paddington outfit, while Lucia (right) was snapped looking very happy indeed, flying off to Stretton Pre-School in Yaxley dressed as a unicorn princess.

4. World Book Day 2024

