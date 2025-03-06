World Book Day: 118 pictures of children dressed up as classic book characters - from Harry Potter to Willy Wonka

Pupils swapped school uniforms for princess gowns, wizard’s cloaks – and even superhero outfits – to help make World Book Day in Peterborough go with a bang.

Whether families had spent hours hand making the costumes, or it had been a last minute stop at the supermarket, youngsters were beaming as they went to school in fancy dress today, to celebrate the joy of reading.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked parents to send in pictures of their young ones in their fancy dress – and we received dozens of submissions – here are just some of the ones we were sent.

1 . World Book Day Amelia as Tweedle Dee Photo: PT Reader Photo Sales

2 . World Book Day Courtney as Tracey Beaker, Winter-Sue as Janet the Smed Photo: PT Reader Photo Sales

3 . World Book Day Freddie, age 3, as Woody from Toy Story Photo: PT Reader Photo Sales