World Book Day: 118 pictures of children dressed up as classic book characters - from Harry Potter to Willy Wonka

By Stephen Briggs
Published 6th Mar 2025, 17:03 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 14:06 BST
Families have been working hard on costumes to make the day a success

Pupils swapped school uniforms for princess gowns, wizard’s cloaks – and even superhero outfits – to help make World Book Day in Peterborough go with a bang.

Whether families had spent hours hand making the costumes, or it had been a last minute stop at the supermarket, youngsters were beaming as they went to school in fancy dress today, to celebrate the joy of reading.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked parents to send in pictures of their young ones in their fancy dress – and we received dozens of submissions – here are just some of the ones we were sent.

Amelia as Tweedle Dee

Amelia as Tweedle Dee Photo: PT Reader

Courtney as Tracey Beaker, Winter-Sue as Janet the Smed

Courtney as Tracey Beaker, Winter-Sue as Janet the Smed Photo: PT Reader

Freddie, age 3, as Woody from Toy Story

Freddie, age 3, as Woody from Toy Story Photo: PT Reader

Abigail Chapple sent this picture of Cinderella and her dragon

Abigail Chapple sent this picture of Cinderella and her dragon Photo: PT Reader

