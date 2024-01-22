Works starts to install new doors in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre to keep out the cold
Work is under way to install weatherproof doors at the entrances to the Queensgate Shopping Centre to protect shoppers and staff from the cold.
The changes will be carried out in three phases and completed by the spring.
The action comes after complaints from some tenants about the conditions during the winter.
Approval for the changes was granted by Peterborough City Council and will involve the installation of sliding doors, with a glazed manual swing door and fixed side panel either side, at the Cumbergate entrance and Westgate Arcade.
A document submitted to the council stated: “The doors will assist with improving the climate within the centre as it gets very cold in this part of the centre due to a draught throughout the open area.
"There have been a number of complaints from tenants and installing the doors would provide sufficient insulation to maintain a suitable and stable temperature.”
Catherine Lambert, centre director, said: “The current open thoroughfare from Westgate to Cathedral Square, the Queens Street/Primark entrance, the bus station island (West Mall) entrance and the podium entrance lobby doors (by Snap Fitness) are susceptible to changing weather conditions – particularly in the winter where we experience freezing temperatures.
“As well as creating an uncomfortable environment for our visitors, retailers and staff, the loss of energy is unsustainable and has had a significant negative impact on the energy footprint.
“On January 8, works to a three-phased project began with the Cumbergate crossover and the following two phases are expected to be completed by the start of Spring.
“We are making every effort to minimise disruption.”