Work underway to create larger store for Goldsmiths jewellers in Peterborough's Queensgate

​Work has begun to create a major new store for a leading jeweller in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.​

Hoarding has come up around the new unit that will eventually be home to Goldsmiths which is expanding its presence in the centre by 139 percent.

Centre managers say a ‘significant’ investment by the retailer has helped make the development possible with the new larger store expected to open in the summer.

Goldsmiths will be launching a 6,674 square feet unit adjacent to Skechers, and which has been created by the amalgamation of two units.

Goldsmiths’ new store will sit alongside a number of premier jewellery brands in the centre, which include Pandora, TAG Heuer, Swarovski, Fraser Hart, and Beaverbrooks, which recently opened its larger 4,324 square feet store following a £1.5 million investment.

A Queensgate spokesperson said: “This will deliver an unparalleled shopping experience for visitors with more access to luxury brand collections.”

Work on the new store follows the opening of a 27,500 square feet Odeon cinema last year and which anchors its new leisure extension alongside Putt & Play.

Hoarding around what will be a larger Goldsmiths store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

Homewares retailer Søstrene Grene and Taco Bell recently opened and the Frasers Group will offer Frasers, Flannels, and Sports Direct later this year.

Ed Ginn, director of Investment Management at centre owners Invesco Real Estate, said: “After years of investment, Queensgate has entered a new phase in its journey, with these additions boosting the centre’s trajectory.

"They’re confirmation of the success brands can have here and are exactly the kind of diverse options we want our visitors to enjoy – affordable to premium, retail to leisure – elevating our offer and creating a real point of difference from other destinations in the region.”