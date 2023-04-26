Work is under way at Peterborough College to raise millions of pounds to build an innovative Centre for Green Technology.

Bosses of the college in Park Crescent say they expect to find new funds for the £12 million over the coming months.

Plans for the three -storey technology centre recently secured planning approval from Peterborough City Council.

This image shows how the Green Technology Centre should appear once completed.

The centre, which is one of eight projects expected to help generate economic growth across the city under the government’s Towns Funds initiative, has already been awarded £1.9 million by the Towns Fund board plus £2.471 million from the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA).

Rachel Nicholls, Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Education Group, which runs the college, said: "The new building is a £12.5 million project, and we are looking to secure additional funding streams over the coming months.

"We are delighted to receive £2.471 million in support from the CPCA, further to the £1.9 million package from the Towns Fund venture.

She added: “It’s certainly an exciting development for Peterborough College, and will no doubt help Inspire Education Group to provide the skills that employers need in the workforce for the future.”

Construction of the 2,300 square metre building is expected to start this summer with teaching getting under way in September next year.

The college has worked with employers to develop an innovative curriculum, which includes modern methods of construction, emerging construction technologies, alternative heat sources and electric vehicle technology, equipping students with the skills to embark on careers in high-growth industries.

The college says that measures will be taken to ensure that the centre will be a net zero build, meaning the total energy demand of the building is met by use of on-site renewable energy.