Work to begin on new adventure play park at Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows

An artist's impression of the new play area

Construction of ‘Fox Play’ is due to start on 14 June.

Outlined in our Master Plan, which sets out the key strategic priorities and projects for Nene Park for delivery up to 2050, Fox Play will provide an exciting play area with water features, zip lines, raised walk-ways, climbing opportunities and plenty of new tree planting. It will be the biggest of the play areas at the park, aimed at slightly older children, but accessible to a range of ages.

Designed by acclaimed landscape designers Davies White, Fox Play will cover 7,800 m2 and include thirteen different pieces of play equipment incorporating natural materials – water, sand, stone and wood. These will enable children to climb, crawl, slide, swing, splash and fly their way around the play area.

The play area also incorporates ‘reconnecting with nature’ as a central theme. Park staff and volunteers will be planting 22 new trees of five different species and there will be playful planting for people and nature throughout the area, with 1574 new plants added of 17 different species including nectar-rich and fruiting plants, which are good for wildlife. O

By using the location of the current play space, Fox Play will be well served by existing access routes and provisions such as parking, bins, the existing Nene Outdoors Watersports and Activity Centre, Lakeside Farm Shop, toilets and café, as well as support from Park staff during core operational hours.

Thanks go to the park’s generous funders for Fox Play who include FCC Communities Foundation and Viridor Credits Environmental Company. Nene Park Trust has also invested significant funds into the project.

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund. Cheryl Raynor, Grant Manager at FCC Communities Foundation said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Trust to enhance the Park. It is a fantastic facility for local people, and we look forward to work starting shortly.”

Gareth Williams, Operations Manager at Viridor Credits, said “Nene Park Trust’s vision for the Park will create a wonderful, inclusive space for every member of the community. We are proud to be a part of that vision.”

Andrew MacDermott, Head of Development here at Nene Park Trust said, “We know how important outdoor play is to our visitors and we are really excited to be embarking on the construction of Fox Play. We are thrilled to see our plans become a reality for all to enjoy and are grateful to all those who have contributed their ideas over the last two years of development.”

Ideally, construction would have started six weeks earlier to enable the play area to be open in time for the summer holidays. However, due to delays related to discharging planning conditions (primarily archaeology) the start date was put back. The delay does mean that construction will take place while ground conditions should be better and the new planting, trees and grass will have more chance to bed-in before opening.