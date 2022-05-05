Work has started on a £60 million development to build a drinks can manufacturing centre in Peterborough.

The state-of-the-art manufacturing hub will be built on the 30 acre derelict former Mars Petcare site in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, and once completed is expected to create 280 jobs.

The work to create what will be called Delta Park, is being undertaken by site owners Trebor Developments, which secured planning approval from Peterborough City Council for the project in March.

In a social media statement, Trebor Developments stated: “Preparatory works have commenced at our Delta Park site in Peterborough as part of the redevelopment of a former brownfield site.”

It is thought that development of the site will take a year to complete.

The venture involves the construction of a 627,000 square feet manufacturing and storage facility for beverage cans maker Crown Bevcan, which is part of Crown Packaging Manufacturing UK.

Ashwini Kotwal, President of Crown Bevcan EMEA, has previously said: “Beverage cans are the world’s most sustainable and recycled beverage packaging option and are increasingly preferred by customers and consumers alike.

“The demand for beverage cans is rapidly growing with increasing proportion of new beverages in the UK being introduced in cans.

“This new facility demonstrates Crown’s commitment to meeting expanding customer requirements.”

Trebor Developments had originally planned to create two units at Delta Park creating about 100 jobs but dramatically altered the proposals after Crown Bevcan expressed an interest in moving onto the site.

Trebor is also developing the 127-acre Flagship Park at Red Brick Farm site in Edgerley Drain Road, Fengate, that will create about 3,000 jobs.