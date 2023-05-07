Work begins to patch up Peterborough car park strewn with potholes
Councillor had called for car park owners to make repairs
Work has begun to patch up a car park at a Peterborough shopping centre which was strewn with potholes.
The Peterborough Telegraph reported in March how the car park at the Valley Park Centre in Sugar Way, Woodston, had been causing issues for motorists visiting the precinct, which is home to shops, a doctor surgery, chemist and a nursery.
Drivers reported having to drive on the wrong side of the carriageway to avoid the giant potholes.
Fletton and Woodston city councillor Andy Coles called on MAPPS, who own the centre, to carry out work in the centre, saying the car park was 'in a really poor state of repair.’
On Thursday night, work was started to repair some of the potholes, with many of them filled in.
The car park is on private land, and the council had no responsibility of its upkeep.