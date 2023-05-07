Work has begun to patch up a car park at a Peterborough shopping centre which was strewn with potholes.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported in March how the car park at the Valley Park Centre in Sugar Way, Woodston, had been causing issues for motorists visiting the precinct, which is home to shops, a doctor surgery, chemist and a nursery.

Drivers reported having to drive on the wrong side of the carriageway to avoid the giant potholes.

Cllr Coles in the car park before the work was carried out (right) and the patched up road surface (left)

Fletton and Woodston city councillor Andy Coles called on MAPPS, who own the centre, to carry out work in the centre, saying the car park was 'in a really poor state of repair.’

On Thursday night, work was started to repair some of the potholes, with many of them filled in.

