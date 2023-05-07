News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
15 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
16 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
16 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
16 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
22 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Work begins to patch up Peterborough car park strewn with potholes

Councillor had called for car park owners to make repairs

By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th May 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:47 BST

Work has begun to patch up a car park at a Peterborough shopping centre which was strewn with potholes.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported in March how the car park at the Valley Park Centre in Sugar Way, Woodston, had been causing issues for motorists visiting the precinct, which is home to shops, a doctor surgery, chemist and a nursery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Drivers reported having to drive on the wrong side of the carriageway to avoid the giant potholes.

Cllr Coles in the car park before the work was carried out (right) and the patched up road surface (left)Cllr Coles in the car park before the work was carried out (right) and the patched up road surface (left)
Cllr Coles in the car park before the work was carried out (right) and the patched up road surface (left)
Most Popular

Fletton and Woodston city councillor Andy Coles called on MAPPS, who own the centre, to carry out work in the centre, saying the car park was 'in a really poor state of repair.’

On Thursday night, work was started to repair some of the potholes, with many of them filled in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The car park is on private land, and the council had no responsibility of its upkeep.

Read More
Councillor calls for action to repair potholes at Peterborough shopping centre c...
Related topics:WorkPeterboroughAndy ColesDriversPeterborough TelegraphFletton