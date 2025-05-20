Work begins on Peterborough's Key Theatre roof ahead of summer closure

The final show at the venue before the closure will be 'The Searchers & Hollies Experience' on Sunday 1 June

Work has begun on the roof at The Key Theatre in Peterborough – with less than two weeks before the venue closes for major works.

Scaffolding has started to appear on the popular theatre, after Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was discovered in the roof of the theatre's auditorium back in 2023 and interim measures were put in place to enable the venue's continued operation.

However, a permanent solution was always required, and works are set to take place over the summer – meaning it will be closed from June 2 until October 9.

This period of closure was agreed with operator Landmark Theatres in advance to reduce the impact of losses for both the company and for the council.

The final show at the venue before the closure will be 'The Searchers & Hollies Experience' on Sunday 1 June and the first show following its re-opening will be 'An Evening Without Kate Bush' on Thursday 9 October.

The Chalkboard Cafe and Kindred Drama will remain operational throughout the work.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Governance, said: “I am delighted that work is starting on this vital project which will ensure that this much-loved theatre can continue to operate.

"As with any major scheme, this will result in some disruption, in this case a short closure of the venue. However, once completed, it will ensure that the theatre can continue to provide a vibrant cultural offering for Peterborough residents."