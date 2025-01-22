Work begins on new street art to revitalise derelict shopfront of former Peterborough post office

Work has begun on a new project to inject a splash of colour into a derelict shop unit on Cowgate.

The unit belonging to the former post office has been empty ever since 2016.

Peterborough’s Business Improvement District, Peterborough Positive, have now decided that instead of continuing to paint over tags left on the boards over the windows, to give the site over to renowned Peterborough street artist Nathan Murdoch.

Nathan has been allowed to use his creativity to come up with a quirky new design to brighten up the site, which will remain in place until the unit is occupied.

Peterborough Positive’s Chief Operating Officer Pep Cipriano said: “The building has been closed for a number of years and we’ve spent quite a bit of money painting over tags but it is a building we want to bring to life with some street art. It will be great to add some colour and another dimension to that road.

“There’s plenty more to come between now and the end of February, we have commissioned three more pieces of

“It will be a quirky nod to Cowgate, it’s a bit of fun and will add some colour and be a talking point.”

Nathan has not given much away about the eventual look of the artwork but has teased residents about what they can expect.

He said: “We want to make a building, in a nice part of the city, look a bit more attractive, while its unoccupied.

“I won’t say too much at the minute but the theme is based around cows, for Cowgate. It will have an old English feel to it. There will be lots of hidden things in the artwork for people to see if they can find. It’s something a little light hearted.”

1 . Cowgate mural Work on the mural so far. Photo: Peterborough Positive Photo Sales

2 . Cowgate mural Nathan Murdoch working on the new mural. Photo: Peterborough Positive Photo Sales

3 . Cowgate mural Nathan working on the mural. Photo: Peterborough Positive Photo Sales