Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of our region’s leading animal welfare charities has said it has seen a “surge” in enquiries from concerned pet owners concerned about the upcoming ban on XL Bully dogs

The Godmanchester-based charity has been forced to deal with hundreds of people worried about the fact that, from tomorrow (February 1), it will be illegal to own an XL Bully that hasn’t been certified as exempt.

Linda Cantle is the Director of Operations at Woodgreen:

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodgreen Pets Charity has received more than 160 enquiries from concerned XL Bully dog owners since September of 2023 (image: Adobe)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since the government announced its plans to ban XL Bully dogs under the Dangerous Dogs Act last year, we’ve experienced a surge in enquiries from owners,” she said.

Ms Cantle said her staff have been dealing with an increase in enquiries related to XL Bully breeds over the past six months.

“Since September of 2023, Woodgreen has received a total of 161 enquiries from concerned pet owners,” she noted.

“These have included requests for handing XL Bullies into our care, advice and guidance on the exemption process, and support with meeting the exemption criteria.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners of XL Bullies in England and Wales must now apply for exemption on the UK Government website.

Woodgreen is part of the Dog Control Coalition, an affiliation of organisations which does not agree with the ban on XL Bullies.

This coalition includes the RSPCA, Battersea, Dogs Trust, Hope Rescue, The Kennel Club, British Veterinary Association, USPCA, PDSA, Scottish SPCA and Woodgreen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Cantle shares the Dog Control Coalition’s critical view of the upcoming ban:.

“The legislation has come about extremely quickly – giving owners, vets and charities like Woodgreen very little time to prepare.”

Dr Samantha Gaines, a dog welfare expert with the RSPCA said that view, adding that her organisation was “heartbroken that we’ve reached this point.”