Animal charity keen to help city’s cat owners comply with new law which will take effect in under a week

Woodgreen Pets Charity has been running animal welfare clinics in Peterborough this week to help cat owners comply with a new pet microchipping regulation which is soon to become law.

The Godmanchester-based charity’s Community Outreach Officer, Paiton Barker, held clinics, both in a van and via home visits, throughout Bretton and the Ortons on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (June 4, 5 and 6).

“I ran three cat health and wellbeing events this week,” she said: “The first one [on Tuesday] had 30 cats attend and I microchipped 23 of them.”

Woodgreen Community Outreach Officer, Paiton Barker, has been microchipping cats throughout Bretton and the Ortons this week.

As of June 10, a microchip will be mandatory for any cat over the age of 20 weeks.

Any cat owners who are found to be in breach of the new law will be given 21 days to comply. If the animal is not chipped after this point then the owner will face a fine of up to £500.

Microchipping is available at most veterinary clinics and typically costs between £15-30.

Paiton, however, has been offering her microchipping services at a reduced rate.

The dedicated animal lover explained to those attending that the rough cost of a chip is £2.50, so people could choose to give that (or more, or less) as a donation if they wished.

“With my next two clinics we are trialling having a card machine with us so people can make a donation towards the cost of the microchip as we have a limited budget but increasing demand.”

Though more clinics are due to run in the coming days and weeks, Woodgreen has yet to confirm the times and dates.

Kelly Jackson, Woodgreen’s ​Communications, Media and PR Manager, issued this advice to anyone interested in coming along to a future clinic:

“People can find out when they’re taking place by checking local Facebook Groups, such as Bretton Community, Orton Sellers, or by contacting our Outreach team at [email protected].”

“No booking is required.”

The new law – which applies only in England – has been brought in by the government to help ensure lost, stray or stolen cats can be reunited with their owners.