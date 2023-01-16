Woodgreen Pets Charity has been “receiving hundreds of enquiries each month” from pet owners who can no longer care for their dogs

A Cambridgeshire pets charity has issued an urgent appeal, after the waiting list for dogs to be taken into care reaches almost 200.

Woodgreen Pets Charity currently cares for 71 dogs at its rehoming centre, in Godmanchester.

After receiving requests from 230 pet owners to take their dogs into care in December, the charity now has a lengthy waiting list of 192 dogs.

The charity is now calling for pet-lovers to adopt the dogs in its care – offering them a second chance at life.

Ciara Pollen, dog section manager at Woodgreen Pets Charity, said: “For the last few months, we’ve been receiving hundreds of enquiries each month from people who can sadly no longer care for their dogs.

“Giving up a pet can be a heart-breaking decision that’s made for a number of reasons – the most common being a change in the owner’s lifestyle, ill health of the owner, not being able to cope with the pet’s behaviour or no longer being able to afford them.”

In December, the charity also took in 19 stray dogs, of which six were successfully reunited with their owners.

Although the charity has said that in some cases it is the “best option” for dogs to come into its care, it is offering help to owners in the form of free behavioural advice and financial support towards veterinary bills.

“At Woodgreen we provide dogs with any treatment or behavioural rehabilitation they need, as well as plenty of love and attention, before they are matched with a new home,” Ciara added.

"If you’re thinking of welcoming a dog into your family, please consider giving a dog a second chance.”

Here are nine dogs currently in Woodgreen’s care who you could adopt:

