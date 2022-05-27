Twelve dogs who are currently being cared for by an animals charity near Peterborough are hoping to find their forever homes.

Woodgreen Pets Charity is a charity that works tirelessly to provide safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.

The charity's vision is ‘a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life’ – and they have 12 dogs who are currently in desperate need of a place they can call home.

Many of the pets who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected - leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues.

Others simply need new homes because their owners could not keep them anymore.

Here are 12 dogs in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes.

Could you welcome them into your home?

1. Ari Ari is a five-year-old Crossbreed. She was admitted November 2021. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

2. Bella Bella is a six-year-old Lurcher. She was admitted April 2021. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

3. Bethany Bethany is a five-year-old Crossbreed. She was admitted March 2022. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

4. Bonnie and Alfie Bonnie and Alfie are seven-year-old female Terriers. They were admitted February 2022. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales