10 dogs in need of new homes near Peterborough, including Cheez and Beanz

A selection of dogs, including two affectionately named Cheez and Beanz, are being cared for by an animals charity near Peterborough.

Now, these two pooches among eight other adorable pets-to-be need your help to find them their forever homes.

They are being cared for at Woodgreen Pets Charity, which works tirelessly to provide safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.

The charity's vision is ‘a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life’ – and they currently have 10 dogs who are in desperate need of a place to call home.

Many of the pets who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected, leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues.

Others simply need new homes because their owners could not keep them anymore.

Here are 10 dogs in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes – could you welcome them into your life?

1. Cheez and Beanz Cheez is three years old and Beanz is one. These female dogs were admitted April 2022

2. Barry Barry is a seven-year-old greyhound. He was admitted October 2021

3. Ghost Ghost is a three-year-old lurcher. She was admitted November 2021

4. Lady Lady is a six-year-old crossbreed. She was admitted April 2022