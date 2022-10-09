Ten cats – including a Bengal – are currently in the care of Woodgreen Pets Charity near Peterborough, and are looking for their forever homes.

The charity works tirelessly to provide safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.

Its vision is ‘a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life’ – and they have ten cats who are currently in desperate need of a place they can call home.

Many of the pets who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected - leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues.

Others simply need new homes because their owners could not keep them anymore.

Earlier this year, Woodgreen opened The Snowden Cat Care Centre – a new £2 million centre which provides care for thousands of cats.

The centre, in Godmanchester, can house up to 500 animals – and has increased the charity’s on-site capacity to care for cats by 50 per cent.

The centre is named after Sheila Snowden - who left the charity a legacy donation of almost £900,000.

Around 3,500 pets are rehabilitated and rehomed by the charity each year.

Here are ten cats in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes. Could you welcome them into your home?

