Woodgreen Pets Charity and IKEA UK have announced they are working together to help find new homes for ownerless cats and dogs.

The Godmanchester-based pet centre and the world famous furniture brand have partnered to create new animal brochures – dubbed ‘cat-alogues’ and ‘dog-alogues’ – which feature pets currently being cared for at the charity.

The brochures can be viewed at www.IKEA.co.uk/woodgreen.

Fiona Cooke, head of specialist services at Woodgreen, said the charity was “absolutely delighted” to be joining forces with the iconic Swedish brand.

“Through this partnership, IKEA UK is actively supporting Woodgreen’s mission to help pets and their people – providing a brighter future for thousands of pets,” she said.

Woodgreen believes collaborating with IKEA UK will strengthen its aim to try and ensure all animals under its care receive opportunities to enjoy long and happy lives.

The charity saw a 62 per cent increase in abandoned pets throughout 2023, as well as a huge increase (253 per cent year-on-year) in people having to give up their pet due to financial reasons, with the cost of living crisis often cited as the most common cause.

The charity said it came to the aid of 8,821 pets last year alone.

"Every pet deserves a loving home where they feel safe and happy,” Fiona added.

As well as highlighting the importance of supporting pet charities and the wonderful pets who are looking for new homes, the initiative aims to showcase IKEA's new – and first ever – pet furniture range, UTSÅDD.

“We hope this partnership not only raises awareness of adoptions but also provides solutions and inspiration of how to create a comfortable living space for furry companions,” said IKEA spokesperson, Michaela Quinlan.

Check out our gallery pics to see some of the Woodgreen animals currently looking for homes via IKEA’s cat-alogues and dog-alogues.

Martha and Tiny, aged 1, are pictured with an IKEA UTSÅDD dog bed.

Tiny Moon, aged 2 weeks, is pictured with a IKEA UTSÅDD cat house and UTSÅDD pet cushion.

Miya, aged 10, is pictured with an IKEA UTSÅDD pet blanket.

Bella, aged 6, is pictured with the IKEA KALLAX shelving unit and the UTSÅDD cat house.