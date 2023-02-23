A woman is taking on a fundraising challenge alongside her six-year-old daughter in memory of her late father, who once was one of Peterborough’s longest-serving driving instructors.

Sophie Osborne – who grew up in Yaxley but now lives in Wells, in Somerset – is midway through running 56 miles in the month of February for Cancer Research UK.

Her late father, John Oakley, died of bone cancer in September 2004 – just three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease when Sophie was 16 years old.

Sophie Osbourne is taking on fundraising challenge with her six-year-old daughter, Zara, in memory of late father, John Oakley, from Peterborough

The popular driving instructor and father-of-three lived in Yaxley and Netherton, before later moving to Heacham, in Norfolk.

In a career spanning more than 40 years, John estimated that he helped around 2,500 learners to pass their tests in Peterborough and the surrounding areas – before hanging up his keys in May 2003.

Sophie is now hoping to raise as much money as she can for the cancer research charity – with her daughter Zara supporting her every step of the way on her bike.

“It’s lovely to do something in memory of him, but we’re doing this for everybody who has been affected by cancer,” Sophie said.

Former driving instructor John Oakley

"Dad passed away just before my 17th birthday, which was heartbreaking because I always thought he would teach me to drive.

“I’ve always wanted to do something and, although my children never got to meet their grandad, I’m beyond proud of Zara, who I couldn’t do it without her by my side.”

Sophie and Zara have completed just under 34 miles of their 56-mile challenge so far – running and cycling every day for the first 15 days of February.

However, the pair still have 22 miles to go before the end of the month, after being forced to take almost a week off when Zara came down with chickenpox.

John Oakley

"We’re a team – we started this together so we will finish together,” Sophie said.

“My family back in Peterborough have all been so supportive.”

Sophie and Zara have currently raised £434 of their £500 target for Cancer Research UK.

You can donate to their fundraising page by clicking here.

