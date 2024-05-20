A successful Spring Fair fun day held at a Wisbech care home has been dubbed a “day to remember” by organisers.

Hickathrift House Care Home, which is run by Barchester Healthcare invited staff, residents, relatives and the local community to come along and join in the fun on Saturday, May 18.

General Manager of Hickathrift House, Paula Colman described the event as a “resounding success.”

“What a tremendous day and turnout,” she said: “It was lovely to see so many happy faces in and around the garden.

“It was really a day to remember for us and the residents.”

Hickathrift House provides residential care, and dementia care for 54 residents from respite care to long-term stays.

Along with a barbeque and refreshments, Hickathrift House hosted a raft of activities throughout the day, including games, tombolas, face painting, singing and balloon modelling.

Scores of craft and local business stalls were also on hand, as was a car washing service named Auto Fusion Detailing that has been set up by two local 14-year-old entrepreneurs.

Staff and residents said they were “delighted” to see different generations having fun together.

“It was a lovely day,” said Hickathrift resident Joy, “seeing so many children enjoy themselves was marvellous.”

She added:

“My family and friends came to enjoy the day with me, and it was all down to the hard-working team at Hickathrift.”

Fellow residents Betty, Jean and Barrie were among those manning the stalls.

By the end of the day, they had managed to raise an incredible £522 for The Residents’ Fund, which helps create memorable experiences for residents by putting on life enriching outings and activities.

The care home’s activities coordinators, Kat Colangelo and Emily Jackson said they were determined to make sure the event would be a success.

“We’ve tried to ensure there was something for everyone and it’s been wonderful to see our residents enjoying the fun and fantastic atmosphere with family and friends,” said Kat, Hickathrift’s head of activities.

The Fun Day was the first official engagement of Wisbech’s newly elected Mayor, Sidney Imafidon. “It was a wonderful event bringing people together,” he noted.

