'Winning Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards was a transformative moment for us'

A former winner of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards has told how the triumph was a ‘transformative moment’ for the company.

Laura Wilson, director of Connections Legal Management, says winning the Small Business of the Year title at last year’s awards was a culmination of years of hard work.

Her comments come as nominations open and with the unveiling of opportunities for potential sponsors to add their name to the glittering celebration of business excellence across Peterborough and the surrounding area.

Laura said: “Winning Small Business of the Year at the Peterborough Business Excellence Awards 2024 was a transformative moment for Connections Legal Management.

Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024. Small Business of the \year winners Connections Legal Management

"Professionally, it validated the team's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, forward-thinking services in a competitive and evolving sector.

She said: "It boosted the company's visibility, opened new doors for partnerships, and reinforced client confidence in the CLM brand.

"And it marked a culmination of years of dedication, strategic growth, and a passion for leading with integrity and purpose.

"The recognition was a moment of pride and reflection—celebrating the journey from a small start-up to an industry leader with a strong sense of community, team spirit, and shared values."

Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024. Sustainability Award of the Year winners Roythornes Solicitors with sponsor Mark Asplin from Princebuild and Jamie McAnsh and Melvyn Prior

Her comments are echoed by Ann Barrasso, Operations Director of Roythornes Solicitors, which won the Sustainability Award last year.

She said: “Roythornes was delighted to win the Sustainability award.

"Striving to reduce our impact on the planet may not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think about a law firm, but entering and winning the award highlighted the great work our teams are doing on our sustainability journey.

"It was great to have well deserved recognition for all the efforts of everyone in the firm and a boost for further interventions that will take us closer to our goals.”

There are 12 categories up for grabs at this year’s Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Award and which showcase the endeavour and enterprise shown over key aspects of business life as we celebrate the best in business in Peterborough.

In addition, there are sponsorship opportunities available for businesses looking to align themselves with excellence and innovation.

Sponsors benefit from high-profile brand visibility, engagement with industry leaders, and the chance to be associated with the region’s most prestigious business event.

For sponsorship contact Linda Pritchard, National Event Manager, by email at [email protected] or by mobile 07837308942

The deadline for entries is August 31.

To submit a nomination or to select a category just click here or visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/ptba-2025

Shortlisted businesses will be invited to attend a black tie gala awards on November 20 at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, for an evening of business networking, celebration and reward.

