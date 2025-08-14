From the Glasto Weekender Cathedral Disco, in June. Picture by Terry Harris.placeholder image
From the Glasto Weekender Cathedral Disco, in June. Picture by Terry Harris.

Win tickets to an open air Old Skool Disco in Peterborough

By Brad Barnes
Published 14th Aug 2025, 09:16 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 09:43 BST
As summer draws to a close, join Paul Stainton for an unforgettable evening of music evoking the spirit of the 80s and 90s – an End of Summer Old Skool Disco in one of Peterborough’s most iconic spaces.

Set in the stunning Cloisters of the Cathedral, this open-air celebration will bring back the golden era of clubbing in Peterborough – when the music was electric, the nights were long, and the laughs echoed long after the lights came up…

And we have a pair of tickets worth £80 to give away.

Expect timeless anthems, familiar faces, and a dancefloor full of joy and energy – all against the backdrop of a warm August sunset and ancient stone walls that have seen centuries of stories.

This isn’t just a disco. It’s a send-off to summer. A celebration of the past. A night to remember.

Bring your friends. Bring your memories. And bring your dancing shoes!

Join the fun from 8pm until midnight on Saturday, August 30.

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets, answer this question: Where did Frankie go to? Email your answer to [email protected] by noon on August 22.

To buy your tickets go to www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Your host - Paul Stainton

1. Glasto Weekend

Your host - Paul Stainton Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
2. Glasto Weekender

Photo Sales
3. Glasto Weekender

Photo Sales
4. Glasto Weekender

Photo Sales
Related topics:PeterboroughCathedral
