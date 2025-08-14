Win tickets to an open air Old Skool Disco in Peterborough

Set in the stunning Cloisters of the Cathedral, this open-air celebration will bring back the golden era of clubbing in Peterborough – when the music was electric, the nights were long, and the laughs echoed long after the lights came up…

And we have a pair of tickets worth £80 to give away.

Expect timeless anthems, familiar faces, and a dancefloor full of joy and energy – all against the backdrop of a warm August sunset and ancient stone walls that have seen centuries of stories.

This isn’t just a disco. It’s a send-off to summer. A celebration of the past. A night to remember.

Bring your friends. Bring your memories. And bring your dancing shoes!

Join the fun from 8pm until midnight on Saturday, August 30.

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets, answer this question: Where did Frankie go to? Email your answer to [email protected] by noon on August 22.

To buy your tickets go to www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

2 . Glasto Weekender From the Glasto Weekender Cathedral Disco, in June. Picture by Terry Harris. Photo: Terry Harris Photo Sales

